IDPH announces 2,565 new cases of COVID-19, 50 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,565 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 50 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,197,267 cases, including 20,750 deaths.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,248 specimens for a total of 18,572,096.

As of last night, 1,210 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 261 patients were in the ICU and 108 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 27–March 5 is 2.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 27–March 5 is 2.8%.

A total of 3,824,675 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,268,375.

A total of 3,259,664 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 340,763 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 90,428 doses.

Yesterday, a record 134,239 doses were administered in Illinois.