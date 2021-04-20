IDPH announces 2,587 new cases of COVID-19, 9 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,587 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including nine additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,306,787 cases, including 21,694 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,406 specimens for a total of 21,839,226.

As of last night, 2,288 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 522 patients were in the ICU and 223 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 13-19 is 3.8%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 13-19 is 4.5%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,162,155.  A total of 8,201,830 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,531 doses.

Yesterday, 81,963 doses were reported administered in Illinois.  

