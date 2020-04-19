IDPH announces 33 additional deaths, brings death toll to 1,290

CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 33 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,290.

As of Sunday, the state has seen an additional 1,197 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 30,357. Illinois has tested 143,318 people.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday during his daily COVID-19 briefing that the second airlift of personal protective equipment will arrive Monday morning.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected