IDPH announces 33 additional deaths, brings death toll to 1,290

CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 33 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,290.
As of Sunday, the state has seen an additional 1,197 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 30,357. Illinois has tested 143,318 people.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday during his daily COVID-19 briefing that the second airlift of personal protective equipment will arrive Monday morning.
