IDPH announces 3,369 new cases of COVID-19, 22 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, April 23, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,369 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 22 new deaths.

Bureau County: 1 male 70s

Champaign County: 1 male 40s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s

DuPage County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 female 50s

Peoria County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 female 30s

Tazewell County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s

Vermilion County: 2 females 80s

Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Woodford County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,316,091 cases, including 21,777 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 104,795 specimens for a total of 22,113,490. As of Thursday night, 2,112 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 506 patients were in the ICU and 177 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from April 16-22 is 3.6%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 16-22 is 4.3%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,802,075.

A total of 8,610,478 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 118,741 doses.

Yesterday, 136,525 doses were reported administered in Illinois.