IDPH announces 3,526 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,526 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 25 additional deaths Thursday, April 1.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,248,111 cases, including 21,326 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,177 specimens for a total of 20,409,227.

As of last night, 1,411 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 304 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 25-31 is 3.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 25-31 is 4%.

A total of 7,095,305 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 448,830 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,544,135.

A total of 5,918,422 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 367,823 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 109,073 doses.

Yesterday, 116,551 doses were reported administered in Illinois.