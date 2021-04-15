IDPH announces 3,581 new cases of COVID-19, 40 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,581 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 40 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,292,515 cases, including 21,609 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,661 specimens for a total of 21,477,421.

As of last night, 2,043 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 190 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 8-14 is 4.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 8-14 is 4.9%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,636,355.

A total of 7,612,405 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 129,317 doses.Yesterday, 129,755 doses were reported administered in Illinois.