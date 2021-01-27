IDPH announces 3,751 cases of COVID-19, 81 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,751 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 81 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,112,181 cases, including 18,964 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,124 specimens for a total 15,633,443.

As of last night, 2,931 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 591 patients were in the ICU and 300 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan.20–26 is 4.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 20–26 is 5.6%.

A total of 1,253,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 537,050 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,790,350.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 773,623 vaccines administered, including 117,983 for long-term care facilities.

Yesterday, a total of 53,628 doses were administered.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 33,698 doses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is adjusting the number of doses per vial of Pfizer vaccine.

Initially, each vial of Pfizer vaccine was counted as having five doses. However, it has since been found that the vials contain six doses.

Therefore, the CDC is adjusting the number of doses of vaccine that have been made available.

Each box of Pfizer vaccine containing 195 vials and was considered to contain 975 doses. Now, each box of 195 vial will be counted as containing 1,170 doses.