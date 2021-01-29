IDPH announces 3rd straight day of record-high number of vaccines administered

More than 58,000 doses administered in 24 hours, additional 4,156 cases of COVID-19 and 71 deaths reported in state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The state of Illinois administered a record high number of vaccine doses for the third straight day in a row with 58,357 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,304,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,800,575. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 887,845 vaccines administered, including 131,401 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 38,738 doses. Yesterday, a total of 58,357 doses were administered making it the third day in a row Illinois has seen a record-high number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

On Tuesday, 53,628 doses were administered and 55,865 on Wednesday.

IDPH also reported 4,156 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 71 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,120,528 cases, including 19,138 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 111,057 specimens for a total 15,844,619.

As of last night, 2,735 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 532 patients were in the ICU and 297 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 22–28 is 4.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 22–28 is 5.4%.