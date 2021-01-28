IDPH announces 4,191 new cases of COVID-19, 103 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,191 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 103 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,116,372 cases, including 19,067 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 100,119 specimens for a total 15,733,562.

As of last night, 2,802 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 567 patients were in the ICU and 292 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from Jan. 21–27 is 4.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 21–27 is 5.5%.

A total of 1,293,075 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,789,175.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 829,488 vaccines administered, including 131,284 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 55,865 doses were administered.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 36,728 doses.