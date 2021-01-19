IDPH announces 4,318 new cases of COVID-19, 33 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,318 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,076,532 cases, including 18,291 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,533 specimens for a total 14,898,528.

As of last night, 3,335 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 713 patients were in the ICU and 395 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from Jan. 12–18 is 5.7%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 12–18 is 6.9%.

As of last night, 781,350 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 304,600 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,085,950.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 508,732 vaccines administered, including 69,976 for long-term care facilities.

Yesterday, a total of 13,169 doses were administered.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,134 doses.