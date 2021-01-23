IDPH announces 5,152 new cases of COVID-19, 97 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,152 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 97 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,098,527 cases, including 18,711 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 110,178 specimens for a total 15,319,694.

As of last night, 3,121 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 644 patients were in the ICU and 338 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from Jan. 16–22 is 4.9%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan.16–22 is 6%.

As of last night, 1,112,725 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,636,775.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 657,820 vaccines administered, including 106,274 for long-term care facilities.

Yesterday, a total of 41,143 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 26,666 doses.