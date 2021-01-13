IDPH announces 5,862 new COVID-19 cases, 97 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 5,862 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus including 97 additional deaths.

As of last night, 703,525 doses of the vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 972,050.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 384,658 vaccines administered, including 48,811 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is approximately 25,400 doses.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,046,030 cases, including 17,840 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 76,107 specimens for a total 14,339,584.

As of last night, 3,642 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 749 patients were in the ICU and 386 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 6–12 is 7.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 6–12 is 8.3%.