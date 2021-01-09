IDPH announces 6,717 new cases, 101 additional COVID-19 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 6,717 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus including 101 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,024,039 cases, including 17,494 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 102,903 specimens for a total 14,025,514.

As of last night, 3,589 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 742 patients were in the ICU and 393 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from Jan. 2–8 is 8.3%.  

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 2–8 is 9.3%.

