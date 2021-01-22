IDPH announces 7,042 new cases of COVID-19, 95 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,042 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 95 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,093,375 cases, including 18,615 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 125,831 specimens for a total 15,209,516.

As of last night, 3,179 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 661 patients were in the ICU and 348 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 15–21 is 5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 15–21 is 6.2%.

Beginning today, IDPH has adjusted reporting probable cases, which caused an artificial one day increase in cases of 1,903.

Previously, only confirmed deaths were included in the total case count. However, the total case count includes both confirmed and probable cases.

Therefore, probable deaths are now being included in the total case count. Confirmed deaths and probable deaths will still be reported separately.

As of last night, 922,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,446,375. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 616,677 vaccines administered, including 93,683 for long-term care facilities.

Yesterday, a total of 44,288 doses were administered.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,190 doses.