IDPH announces 9,277 new COVID-19 cases, 126 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 9,277 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus including 126 additional deaths.

Illinois has now reported more than one million cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,017,322 cases, including 17,395 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 118,665 specimens for a total 13,922,611.

As of last night, 3,777 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 780 patients were in the ICU and 422 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from Jan. 1–7 is 8.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan.1–7 is 9.5%.