IDPH announces vaccination numbers nearly double in single week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials at the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday a total of 58,189 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were distributed Monday, Feb. 8.

That number is nearly double compared to a week ago on Monday, Feb. 1, when a total of 32,559 doses were administered.

A total of 1,638,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,134,225. A total of 1,417,156 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 216,522 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,455 doses.

In addition, IDPH announced 2,082 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths in the state.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,150,170 cases, including 19,686 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 55,705 specimens for a total of 16,739,500.

As of last night, 2,117 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 497 patients were in the ICU and 240 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 2–8 is 3.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 2–8 is 4%.