IDPH confirms more than 12,600 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, new state record

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 12,623 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 79 additional deaths Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 511,183 cases, including 10,289 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,955 specimens for a total 8,571,019. As of last night, 4,742 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 911 patients were in the ICU and 399 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 3 – Nov. 9 is 12%.

The Illinois Veterans’ Home LaSalle (IVHL) is reporting three new resident deaths in the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 68 residents and 70 employees at IVHL have contracted COVID-19, including six residents who have passed away.

IVHL has implemented testing, isolation, and sterilization protocols at the facility and is following all public health guidance in its continued response.

