IDPH expanding Rural Vaccination Program to 6 additional counties

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that it will be expanding the Rural Vaccination Program Monday, April 5.

Locally, Livingston County will be among the six counties that will be holding Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics. The Livingston County clinics will be held at the 1st Baptist Church in Pontiac on Thursday, April 8, and Friday, April 9.

Of the 8,000 additional Johnson & Johnson vaccines being distributed through the Rural Vaccination Program, 1,200 will be distributed at the Livingston County Clinics.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he is thrilled to see the Rural Vaccine Program expanding.

“These sites bring thousands of doses directly into the community, reducing transportation barriers and ensuring residents in all corners of Illinois have access to this life-saving vaccine,” Pritzker said.

The other rural counties that will be receiving Johnson & Johnson clinics include Kankakee County, Vermilion County, Cole County, DeWitt County, and White County.