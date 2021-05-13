IDPH: ‘If you are vaccinated, you can safely do much more’

CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) responded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new guidelines which allow fully-vaccinated people to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.
The news broke Thursday afternoon, just one day before Illinois enters the Bridge Phase of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Reopen Illinois plan.
“We have all longed for this moment — when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC.