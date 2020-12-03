IDPH reporting 10,959 new COVID-19 cases, 192 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 10,959 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 192 additional deaths. 

Some data reported to IDPH is delayed from the weekends, including this past holiday weekend.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 759,562 cases, including 12,830 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 106,778 specimens for a total 10,806,364. 

As of last night, 5,653 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 1,170 patients were in the ICU and 693 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 26 – Dec. 2 is 10.4%.  

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 26 – Dec. 2 is 12.3%.

