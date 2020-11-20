IDPH reporting 13,012 New Cases of Coronavirus, death toll at 11,304

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 13,012 new cases of COVID-19 and 11,304 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 634,395 cases.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 116,024 specimens for a total 9,588,698.

As of last night, 6,111 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,196 patients were in the ICU and 604 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 13 – 19 is 11.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 13 – 19, is 13.4%.