IDPH reporting 13,012 New Cases of Coronavirus, death toll at 11,304

by: Gretchen Teske

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 13,012 new cases of COVID-19 and 11,304 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 634,395 cases.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 116,024 specimens for a total 9,588,698. 

As of last night, 6,111 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 1,196 patients were in the ICU and 604 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 13 – 19 is 11.5%.  

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 13 – 19, is 13.4%.

