IDPH reporting 1,922 new cases of COVID-19, 42 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,922 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,172,824 cases, including 20,234 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,212 specimens for a total of 17,547,531.

As of last night, 1,551 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 171 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 13–19 is 2.8%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 13–19 is 3.2%.

A total of doses of 2,256,975 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,702,175. A total of 2,138,519 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 278,605 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,190 doses.

Yesterday, 77,813 doses were administered in Illinois.