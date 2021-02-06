IDPH reporting 3,062 new cases of COVID-19, 60 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,062 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus including 60 additional deaths Saturday, Feb. 6.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,144,281 cases, including 19,585 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,295 specimens for a total 16,555,035.

As of last night, 2,271individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 485 patients were in the ICU and 246 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 30–Feb. 5 is 3.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 30–Feb. 5 is 4.2%.

A total of 1,635,925 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,132,025.

A total of 1,294,498 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,909 doses.