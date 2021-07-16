IDPH reporting 4,449 new COVID-19 cases over the past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, July 16, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 4,449 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 62 new deaths since last Friday.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows almost 73% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 57% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,399,946 cases, including 23,357 deaths.

Within the past week, laboratories have reported 228,430 specimens for a total of 26,292,979. As of Thursday night, 476 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. As of Thursday night, 94 patients were in the ICU and 28 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from July 9-15 is 1.9%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 9-15 is 2.3%.

A total of 12,917,362 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,217 doses.