IDPH reporting 4,979 new cases of COVID-19, 123 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,979 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus including 123 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,086,333 cases.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 99,036 specimens for a total 15,083,685.

As of last night, 3,281 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 662 patients were in the ICU and 358 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 14–20 is 5.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 14–20 is 6.5%.

As of last night, 901,025 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,425,075. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 572,389 vaccines administered, including 90,752 for long-term care facilities.

Yesterday, a total of 34,649 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,585 doses.

If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 4 will move into Tier 2 on Friday, Jan. 22.