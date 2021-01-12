SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMB)D – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,642 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus including 117 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,040,168 cases, including 17,743 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,491 specimens for a total 14,263,477.
As of last night, 3,553 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 757 patients were in the ICU and 409 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 5–11 is 7.5%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 5–11 is 8.6%.
Latest Headlines
- 205 additional cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths reported in Tri-County area Tuesday
- ON THE RECORD: Comptroller Susana Mendoza talks financial status of Illinois, how to rebound from pandemic
- IDPH reporting 6,642 new cases, 117 additional COVID-19 deaths
- Pres. Trump says speech at rally before Capitol riots was ‘totally appropriate’
- Chick-fil-A giving out free chocolate fudge brownies in January