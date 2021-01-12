IDPH reporting 6,642 new cases, 117 additional COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMB)D – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,642 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus including 117 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,040,168 cases, including 17,743 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,491 specimens for a total 14,263,477.

As of last night, 3,553 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 757 patients were in the ICU and 409 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 5–11 is 7.5%. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 5–11 is 8.6%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Unemployment Tracker

Latest Local News

More Local News