IDPH reporting 9,887 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, additional 208 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 9,887 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 208 additional deaths. 

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 779,975 cases, including 13,179 deaths. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 102,678 specimens for a total 11,021,676. 

As of last night, 5,331 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 1,134 patients were in the ICU and 694 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from Nov. 28 – Dec. 4 is 10.3%.

 The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 28 – Dec. 4 is 11.9%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News