IDPH reporting 9,887 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, additional 208 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 9,887 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 208 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 779,975 cases, including 13,179 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 102,678 specimens for a total 11,021,676.

As of last night, 5,331 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,134 patients were in the ICU and 694 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from Nov. 28 – Dec. 4 is 10.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 28 – Dec. 4 is 11.9%.