IDPH reports 1,959 new cases of COVID-19, 22 new deaths

53% of those 18 years and older and 50% of those 16 years and older in Illinois receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, April 19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,959 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 22 new deaths, including three from Peoria County.

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

Mason County: 1 male 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,304,200 cases, including 21,685 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,506 specimens for a total of 21,776,820. As of Sunday night, 2,128 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 491 patients were in the ICU and 227 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from April 12-18 is 4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 12-18 is 4.7%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,930,945.

A total of 8,119,867 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 125,212 doses.

Yesterday, 65,233 doses were reported administered in Illinois.