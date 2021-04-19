IDPH reports 1,959 new cases of COVID-19, 22 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, April 19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,959 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 22 new deaths, including three from Peoria County.
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s
- Mason County: 1 male 60s
- Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,304,200 cases, including 21,685 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,506 specimens for a total of 21,776,820. As of Sunday night, 2,128 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 491 patients were in the ICU and 227 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from April 12-18 is 4%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 12-18 is 4.7%.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,930,945.
A total of 8,119,867 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 125,212 doses.
Yesterday, 65,233 doses were reported administered in Illinois.