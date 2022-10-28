PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting elevated levels of COVID-19 around the state Friday.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 38 Illinois Counties are at an elevated COVID-19 level, this is up from 26 counties last week.

In central Illinois, Peoria, Tazewell, Fulton, Mason, Marshall and Knox Counties are all at medium risk levels.

“As the weather is getting colder and Halloween is nearly upon us, Illinois and much of the nation are seeing a notable increase in individuals getting sick from respiratory viruses, including the flu, RSV and once again COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

For Counties at the Medium Community Risk Level, IDPH encourages persons who are elderly or immunocompromised to wear a mask in indoor public places. They should also get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or get their bivalent booster, if eligible.

Since Oct. 21, IDPH has reported 13,642 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, and 67 deaths.

More information is available on IDPH’s website.