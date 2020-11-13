IDPH reports more than 15,000 additional cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Friday

Coronavirus

Illinois sees record testing day with 106,000 COVID-19 tests reported

by: Gretchen Teske

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 15,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported on the same day Illinois hit a record high for number of tests performed.

According to the IDPH, 15,415 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 27 additional deaths, have been reported.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 551,957 cases, including 10,504 deaths, in 102 counties. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 106,540 specimens for a total of 8,871,640. 

As of last night, 5,362 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 990 patients were in the ICU and 488 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 6 –12 is 13.2%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 6-12, 2020 is 14.5%.

All but six Illinois counties are at the warning level.  Ninety-six counties, plus the city of Chicago, are currently reported at a warning level .

