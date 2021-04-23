IDPH resume use of J&J vaccine

FILE – In this March 6, 2021, file photo, boxes stand next vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in Denver. U.S. health officials are weighing next steps as they investigate unusual blood clots in a small number of people given the vaccine — a one-dose shot that many countries hoped would help speed protection against the pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Friday, April 23.

According to the press release from IDPH, the use of the J&J vaccine is being resumed now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have lifted the pause on the use of the vaccine.

Use of the vaccine was paused after six individuals reported having a rare and severe type of blood clot after getting the J&J vaccine.

The pause allowed experts to conduct an extensive review of the cases, and inform providers and clinicians about the potential adverse effects and how they can be recognized and treated.

The FDA has concluded that the known and potential benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks.

IDPH said that vaccine providers who have doses of the J&J vaccine can immediately begin administering it again.

Approximately 760,000 doses were allocated to Illinois before the pause, of which approximately 290,000 were administered.