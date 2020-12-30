Illinois announces 7,374 additional cases of COVID-19, 178 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,374 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 178 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 955,380 cases, including 16,357 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,573 specimens for a total 13,178,017.

As of last night, 4,244 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 882 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from Dec. 23 – 29 is 7.6%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 23 – 29 is 8.9%.