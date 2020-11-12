Illinois announces more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, travel not recommended for next 3 weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Public health officials announced a total of 12,702 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 virus-related deaths Thursday.

Currently the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 536,542 cases, including 10,477 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Yesterday, IDPH released additional recommendations for how best for Illinoisans to keep themselves and their families safe as cases continue to rise in the state.

For the next three weeks, IDPH is asking people to stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work if working from home is not an option, buying groceries, and visiting the pharmacy.

CDC and IDPH recommend limiting travel no matter the distance. In our current situation, with a rising prevalence of the virus, attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling to areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 100,617 specimens for a total of 8,765,100.

As of last night, 5,258 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 956 patients were in the ICU and 438 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 5– November 11 is 12.6%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 5, 2020 – November 11, 2020 is 13.9%.