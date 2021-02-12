Illinois breaks record with 95,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in single day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Health officials in Illinois announced the state has broken a record with 95,000 doses of the COVID-19 administered in a single day.

Ten percent of the state population has now received its first dose of the vaccine.

A total of 1,940,425 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,385,625. A total of 1,644,483 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 231,814 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,009 doses. Yesterday, 95,375 doses were administered.

Additionally, IDPH reported 2,598 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 32 additional deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 103,009 specimens for a total of 17,021,919. As of last night, 1,915 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 437 patients were in the ICU and 211 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 5–11 is 3.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 5–11 is 3.7%.