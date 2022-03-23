PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — State of Illinois community-based COVID-19 testing sites will be closing at the end of the month.

According to a press release from Reditus Laboratories, the decision to close the sites starting March 31 comes from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

In February, IDPH decided to reduce testing to three days a week due to reduced demand, and the availability of at-home tests.

The testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, which is operated by Reditus Laboratories, will remain open on Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 31.

Reditus plans to continue offering drive-up testing at its headquarters located at 200 Enterprise Drive, Pekin, Illinois. The testing will be available to the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Laboratories also plan to continue to keep the public informed if there are any changes in drive-up testing.