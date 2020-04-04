Illinois exceeds 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the Thompson Center in Chicago during the daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, March 30, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday said the state surpassed 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Saturday’s numbers are after a 1,453 case increase since Friday. Thirty-three more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 243. In total, 53,581 people have been tested.

She pleaded with residents to follow the stay-at-home guidelines, as it will help flatten the curve.

“The more cases means the more hospitalization and the more hospitalization means more death.” Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike

Ezike said clusters of cases have been found in nursing homes, correctional facilities and developmental, mental, and assisted living facilities.