Illinois health leaders report 1,729 new cases of COVID-19, 12 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, May 10, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,424 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 12 new deaths.

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,356,391 cases, including 22,235 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,133 specimens for a total of 23,388,864. As of Friday night, 1,906 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 473 patients were in the ICU and 242 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 3-May 9 is 2.8%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 3-May 9 is 3.4%.

A total of 9,978,915 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 81,265 doses.

Yesterday, 70,426 doses were reported administered in Illinois.