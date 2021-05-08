Illinois health leaders report 1,729 new cases of COVID-19, 22 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Saturday, May 8, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,729 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 22 new deaths.

Adams County: 1 male 70s

Cass County: 1 male 60s

Champaign County: 1 male 60s

Cook County: 5 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100

DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Johnson County: 1 male 60s

Kankakee County: 1 female 40s

Lake County: 1 female 50s

Macon County: 1 male 60s

Tazewell County: 1 male 70s

Whiteside County: 1 female 60s

Will County: 1 female teens

Woodford County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,353,226 cases, including 22,193 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,312 specimens for a total of 23,281,801. As of Friday night, 1,947 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 252 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 1-May 7 is 2.9%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 1-May 7 is 3.6%.

A total of 9,827,646 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 68,455 doses.

Yesterday, 107,688 doses were reported administered in Illinois.