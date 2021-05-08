Illinois health leaders report 1,729 new cases of COVID-19, 22 new deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Saturday, May 8, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,729 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 22 new deaths.

  • Adams County: 1 male 70s
  • Cass County: 1 male 60s
  • Champaign County: 1 male 60s
  • Cook County: 5 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100
  • DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Johnson County: 1 male 60s
  • Kankakee County: 1 female 40s
  • Lake County: 1 female 50s
  • Macon County: 1 male 60s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 70s
  • Whiteside County: 1 female 60s
  • Will County: 1 female teens
  • Woodford County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,353,226 cases, including 22,193 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,312 specimens for a total of 23,281,801. As of Friday night, 1,947 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 252 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 1-May 7 is 2.9%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 1-May 7 is 3.6%.

A total of 9,827,646 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 68,455 doses.

Yesterday, 107,688 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News