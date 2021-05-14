Illinois health leaders report 1,841 new cases of COVID-19, 49 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, May 14, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,841 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 49 new deaths.

Boone County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

Edgar County: 1 female 50s

Ford County: 1 female 40s

Franklin County: 1 male 60s

Fulton County: 1 female 50s

Hancock County: 1 female 70s

Henry County: 1 female 80s

Jersey County: 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Kendall County: 1 female 60s

Madison County: 1 female 70s

McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Morgan County: 1 female 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Schuyler County: 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

Stephenson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 male 50s

Whiteside County: 1 male 40s

Williamson County: 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,363,507 cases, including 22,369 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,624 specimens for a total of 23,677,720. As of Thursday night, 1,708 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 425 patients were in the ICU and 237 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 7-May 13 is 2.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 7-May 13 is 3.1%.

A total of 10,229,330 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 72,767 doses.

Yesterday, 50,326 doses were reported administered in Illinois.