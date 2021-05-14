Illinois health leaders report 1,841 new cases of COVID-19, 49 new deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, May 14, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,841 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 49 new deaths.

  •      Boone County: 1 male 80s
  •      Cook County: 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
  •      DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
  •      Edgar County: 1 female 50s
  •      Ford County: 1 female 40s
  •      Franklin County: 1 male 60s
  •      Fulton County: 1 female 50s
  •      Hancock County: 1 female 70s
  •      Henry County: 1 female 80s
  •      Jersey County: 1 male 70s
  •      Kane County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
  •      Kendall County: 1 female 60s
  •      Madison County: 1 female 70s
  •      McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  •      Morgan County: 1 female 60s
  •      Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s
  •      Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  •      Schuyler County: 1 male 90s
  •      St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
  •      Stephenson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  •      Tazewell County: 1 male 50s
  •      Whiteside County: 1 male 40s
  •      Williamson County: 1 male 80s
  •      Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,363,507 cases, including 22,369 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,624 specimens for a total of 23,677,720. As of Thursday night, 1,708 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 425 patients were in the ICU and 237 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 7-May 13 is 2.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 7-May 13 is 3.1%.

A total of 10,229,330 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 72,767 doses.

Yesterday, 50,326 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News