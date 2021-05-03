Illinois health leaders report 2,049 new cases of COVID-19, 28 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, May 3, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,049 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 28 new deaths.

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 male 70s

Knox County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 80s

Mason County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s

Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,341,777 cases, including 22,047 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,473 specimens for a total of 22,872,035. As of Thursday night, 1,963 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 479 patients were in the ICU and 249 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from April 26-May 2 is 3.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 26-May 2 is 4%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,802,395.

A total of 9,410,057 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 78,440 doses.

Yesterday, 16,920 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Data from several pharmacies (Walgreens, Albertsons, CVS) is not yet available, meaning the doses administered yesterday are likely to be low. The missing doses from this weekend are expected to be reflected in numbers in the next couple of days.