Illinois health leaders report 3,207 new cases of COVID-19, 33 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, April 30, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,207 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 33 new deaths.

Christian County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s,

DeKalb County: 1 female 50s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 female 40s

Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

LaSalle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

Lee County: 1 male 60s

McDonough County: 1 male 60s

McHenry County: 1 male 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 60s

Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 male 90s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

Woodford County: 1 male 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,335,055 cases, including 21,960 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 108,063 specimens for a total of 22,666,333. As of Thursday night, 2,024 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 475 patients were in the ICU and 235 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from April 23-29 is 3.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 23-29 is 4%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,687,325.

A total of 9,259,706 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,747 doses.

Yesterday, 103,717 doses were reported administered in Illinois.