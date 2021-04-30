Illinois health leaders report 3,207 new cases of COVID-19, 33 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, April 30, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,207 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 33 new deaths.
- Christian County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s,
- DeKalb County: 1 female 50s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 40s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Lee County: 1 male 60s
- McDonough County: 1 male 60s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s
- Peoria County: 1 female 60s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 90s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s
- Woodford County: 1 male 50s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,335,055 cases, including 21,960 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 108,063 specimens for a total of 22,666,333. As of Thursday night, 2,024 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 475 patients were in the ICU and 235 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from April 23-29 is 3.4%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 23-29 is 4%.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,687,325.
A total of 9,259,706 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,747 doses.
Yesterday, 103,717 doses were reported administered in Illinois.