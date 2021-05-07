Illinois health leaders report 3,321 new cases of COVID-19, 36 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, May 7, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,321 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 36 new deaths.

Boone County: 1 male 60s

Clark County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 4 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 2 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s

Franklin County: 1 male 50s

Fulton County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Grundy County: 1 male 40s

Jefferson County: 1 female 70s

Knox County: 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

Macon County: 1 male 80s

Monroe County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 60s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Will County: 2 males 50s

Williamson County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,351,497 cases, including 22,171 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,005 specimens for a total of 23,204,489. As of Thursday night, 1,977 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 464 patients were in the ICU and 239 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from April 30-May 6 is 3.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 30-May 6 is 3.7%.

A total of 9,719,958 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 65,750 doses.

Yesterday, 73,526 doses were reported administered in Illinois.