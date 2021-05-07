Illinois health leaders report 3,321 new cases of COVID-19, 36 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, May 7, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,321 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 36 new deaths.
- Boone County: 1 male 60s
- Clark County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 4 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s
- Franklin County: 1 male 50s
- Fulton County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Grundy County: 1 male 40s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 70s
- Knox County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
- Macon County: 1 male 80s
- Monroe County: 1 male 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Will County: 2 males 50s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,351,497 cases, including 22,171 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,005 specimens for a total of 23,204,489. As of Thursday night, 1,977 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 464 patients were in the ICU and 239 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from April 30-May 6 is 3.1%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 30-May 6 is 3.7%.
A total of 9,719,958 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 65,750 doses.
Yesterday, 73,526 doses were reported administered in Illinois.