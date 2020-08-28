Illinois health officials announce 2,149 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Friday 2,149 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s
  • DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Douglas County: 1 male 90s
  • Greene County: 1 female 70s
  • Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
  • Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
  • Jersey County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Lake County: 1 male 20s
  • Richland County: 1 male 90s
  • Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
  • Union County: 1 male 50s
  • Will County: 1 female 70s
  • Williamson County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 229,483 cases, including 7,997 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 21 – Aug. 27 is 4.1%.  As of Thursday night, 1,546 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

