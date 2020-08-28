Illinois health officials announce 2,149 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Friday 2,149 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.
The deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Douglas County: 1 male 90s
- Greene County: 1 female 70s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
- Jersey County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 20s
- Richland County: 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
- Union County: 1 male 50s
- Will County: 1 female 70s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 229,483 cases, including 7,997 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 21 – Aug. 27 is 4.1%. As of Thursday night, 1,546 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
For more information, visit the IDPH’s website.
