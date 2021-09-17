Illinois health officials announce 25,956 new cases of COVID-19 over past 7 days, 285 deaths

Coronavirus

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO  Illinois health officials have reported 25,956 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days, including 285 additional deaths.

More than 80 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 63 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 67 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 52 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,590,342 cases, including 24,546 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since reporting on Friday, September 10, laboratories have reported 638,918 specimens for a total of 30,395,751. As of Thursday night, 2,082 individuals in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 275 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from September 10 to September 16 is 4.1 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from September 10 to September 16 is 4.4 percent.

A total of 14,284,288 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,292 doses. Since previous reporting on September 10, 142,041 doses were reported to be administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News