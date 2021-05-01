Illinois health officials announce 2,813 new cases of COVID-19, 32 deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,813 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 32 additional deaths Saturday.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Champaign County: 1 male 60s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

Fulton County: 1 female 60s

Jasper County: 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

Kankakee County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

Macon County: 1 female 60s

Madison County: 1 female 30s

McLean County: 1 female 80s

Ogle County: 1 male 70s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 female 50s

Woodford County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,337,868 cases, including 21,992 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,070 specimens for a total of 22,749,403. As of Friday night, 2,000 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 473 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 24-30, 2021 is 3.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 24-30, 2021 is 4.1%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,802,395. A total of 9,348,459 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 87,494 doses. On Friday, 88,753 doses were reported administered in Illinois.