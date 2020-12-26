Illinois health officials announce 3,293 new cases of Coronavirus, 66 additional deaths Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,293 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 66 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 934,142 cases, including 15,865 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 54,462 specimens for a total 12,939,386.

As of last night, 4,021 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 874 patients were in the ICU and 494 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 19 – 25 is 6.8%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 19 –25 is 8.5%.

