Illinois health officials announce 802 new cases of COVID-19, 37 deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 802 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 37 additional deaths. In addition, 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose, and more than 49% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Bureau County: 1 male 50s

Carroll County: 1 female 90s

Clinton County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Iroquois County: 1 female 50s

Johnson County: 1 female 80s

Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

Macon County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 female 70s

Randolph county: 1 female 80s

Saline County: 1 male 60s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

Stephenson County: 1 male 70s

Warren County: 1 female 70s

Whiteside County: 1 female 50s

Will County: 1 female 50s

Williamson County: 1 male 50s

Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s

Woodford County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,381,063 cases, including 22,776 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,125 specimens for a total of 24,551,788. As of Friday night, 1,164 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 313 patients were in the ICU and 164 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 22 to May 28, 2021 is 1.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 22 to May 28, 2021 is 2.2%.

A total of 11,230,429 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,252 doses. On Friday, 54,773 doses were reported administered in Illinois.