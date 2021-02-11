Illinois health officials announce more than 1.5 million vaccines administered

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Health officials at the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday, Feb. 11, that more than 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

A total of 1,929,850 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 456,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,385,950. A total of 1,549,108 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 226,974 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 56,094 doses. Yesterday, 69,029 doses were administered.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,155,833 cases, including 19,841 deaths.

Thursday, Feb. 11, the department announced 2,838 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 102 additional deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,525 specimens for a total of 16,918,910.

As of last night, 1,954 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 448 patients were in the ICU and 227 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from Feb. 4–10 is 3.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 4–10 is 3.9%.