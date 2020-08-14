Illinois health officials announce over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday 2,264 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Bureau County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

DeKalb County: 1 female 60s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90

Iroquois County: 1 female 50s

Madison County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Morgan County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 202,691 cases, including 7,721 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 8 – Aug.14 is 4.1%.

As of Thursday night, 1,612 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected