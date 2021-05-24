Illinois health officials report 933 new cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, May 24, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 933 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 10 new deaths.

  • Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
  • Fulton County: 1 female 60s
  • Peoria County: 1 male 60

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 48% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,376,411 cases, including 22,633 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 33,010 specimens for a total of 24,266,277. As of Sunday night, 1,393 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 180 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 17-May 23 is 2.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 17-May 23 is 2.7%.

A total of 10,940,769 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,133 doses.

On Saturday, 36,358 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

